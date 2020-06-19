Flying back to a breakeven

US airline Delta hopes to reach its break-even point by next spring as rising demand prompts the carrier to continue increasing flying capacity, CEO Ed Bastian said.



"We are in the process of recovery, there's no doubt about it," Bastian said. "There are clear signs the momentum we have is meaningful and continuing to build."



The Atlanta-based airline plans to add around 1,000 flights a day to its schedule in July and again in August.



US airlines that had slashed flying have begun to put more planes in the sky as states lift stay-at-home orders and other limits on activity. Delta expects to operate about 30 per cent of its year-earlier flying schedule by the end of September.



"We're at 15 per cent of revenues today and we hope to get to 30 per cent over the next two or three months, keeping costs at that 50 per cent level," Bastian said. "I would imagine by the spring next year, we'd be at a point where we're breakeven."



The US Labor Day holiday in early September will be "an important milestone and pivot point" because it's typically when business travel starts to build after summer, Bastian said.

