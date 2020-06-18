1 of 6
Automobili Lamborghini has launched the first exclusive customisation option for its Urus SUV. Created by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design department, these options dubbed Pearl Capsule include two-tone exterior in high-gloss four-layer pearl finish available in three bright colours.
The colours - Giallo Inti, Arancio Borealis and Verde Mantis – are offered in combination with high gloss black roof, rear diffuser, spoiler lip, sporty matt grey tailpipes and 23-inch high-gloss black rims with body color accent.
The interior is appointed in two-tone colour combination, featuring hexagon-shaped upholstery stitching with logo embroidery on the seat, carbon fibre and black anodised aluminium details. An optional fully-electric seat featuring perforated Alcantara is also available exclusively on the Pearl Capsule.
“The Lamborghini Urus has attracted an extremely diverse clientele since its launch, with exceptionally varied lifestyles,” said Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stefano Domenicali. He said nearly 80 per cent of Urus customers, of which around 10 per cent are women, are new to the Lamborghini brand. “The colours preferred by owners has varied enormously, with a strong mix of more understated choices as well as traditional sporty Lamborghini colours,” he added saying the new options allow Urus owners to choose exteriors and interiors reflecting their personality and lifestyle.”
Along with the new pearl colours in yellow, orange and green, a new metallic grey Grigio Keres, exclusive to the Urus, has joined the colour palette along with a range of various matte colours in black, grey, blue and white, available through Lamborghini Ad Personam.
Apart from the Pearl Capsule options, the Urus model year 2021 also gets more standard equipment in terms of technology, safety and driver aid, including updated optional Parking Assistance Package that comes with Intelligent Park Assist. Pre-tax starting price for the 2021 Lamborghini Urus in Europe is 186,134 euros (Dh767,500).
