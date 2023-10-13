Copy of 689308-01-02-1697184848473
Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants entered Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip enclave on October 8. Image Credit: AFP
London: Britain’s foreign office on Friday updated its travel guidance to tell its citizens in Gaza to follow Israeli advice and relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours.

“The Israeli military announced on the morning of 13 October that the entire population of Gaza north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours,” the update posted on the government website said.

“We advise following this advice issued by the Israeli authorities. We recognise this is a fast-moving situation that poses significant risks.”