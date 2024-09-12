Abu Dhabi: UAE’s national carrier Etihad Airways announced Thursday that it will increase its flight frequency between Abu Dhabi and Paris to twice daily. The airline will operate the route using the Airbus A380 and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The A380 service will recommence on November 1 this year, while the 787-9 Dreamliner service will start on January 15, 2025.

“The introduction of double daily flights reinforces Etihad’s commitment to driving tourism to Abu Dhabi, particularly in the premium segment,” the airline said in a statement.

Arik De, Etihad Airways Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, stated, “This increase in frequency reflects the strong demand for travel between Abu Dhabi and Paris and further cement Abu Dhabi’s position as a key gateway to the world.”

“Whether our guests are flying for business, leisure, or to explore the rich culture of both cities, Etihad’s double daily flights will ensure their journey is as seamless and enjoyable as possible,” added De.

Both flights offer morning and evening departure and arrival options, allowing travellers to choose the best schedule, the airline said.

With double daily flights, Etihad said it is strengthening the connection between Abu Dhabi and Paris, further integrating the French capital into its global network.

Etihad Airways has been gradually redeploying its ten superjumbo A380 aircraft after suspending operations in 2020 due to the pandemic. The A380 service was recently relaunched on the Abu Dhabi-Mumbai route, and earlier this year, it was on routes to New York and Boston in the United States. Starting February 1, 2025, Etihad will also commence A380 service to Singapore.