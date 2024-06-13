Abu Dhabi: UAE’s national carrier, Etihad Airways, in an exclusive partnership with Dubai’s Emirates NBD, has introduced limited edition ‘Etihad Guest Visa Elevate/ Inspire’ credit cards on Wednesday.

This limited-time offer, available until June 15, is designed to make cardholders feel privileged. Cardholders can earn 10 miles for every Dh10 spent, fast track to Gold Tier status with just one return flight, earn 2.5 Etihad Tier Miles for every Dh10 spent, enjoy a 50 per cent discount on miles redemption, and benefit from complimentary inter-city airport transfers, and more.

The Etihad Guest Visa Elevate Card offers 50,000 miles upon payment of the joining fee, with up to 250,000 bonus miles available. On the other hand, the Etihad Guest Inspire Card offers 60,000 bonus miles. Both cards also offer 10 per cent cashback on purchases made with Etihad.

Etihad has recently revamped its Guest loyalty programme, with new benefits commencing in June 2024. These enhancements are designed to make Etihad passengers feel catered to, with an improved rewards system that puts passenger benefits at the forefront.

Airline passengers can now enjoy customizable benefits tailored to their lifestyle, the option to select personalized membership numbers, and exclusive upgrades to Etihad’s award-winning ‘The Residence’—the airline’s luxury three-room suite in the sky—using miles.

The loyalty programme also offers a nearly 30 per cent reduction in guest seat pricing, with Economy seats starting at 5,000 miles and Business seats at 15,000 miles.

In February of this year, Mark Potter, Managing Director of Etihad Guest, said, “We are excited to announce a new era for the Etihad Guest programme with the experience of being a valued member about to reach new heights.”

“We have revised the pricing for our GuestSeats and reduced the miles required for some of our most popular destinations in both Economy and Business classes to provide our members with more rewarding opportunities when booking flights,” Potter explained.