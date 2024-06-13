Here are a few tips from Etihad Airways ahead of the busy season:

• Guests are advised to check in online using etihad.com or the mobile app and then take their luggage to one of the many automated and easy-to-use self-service bag drops at the terminal. “The facility allows you to weigh and tag your bags and collect your boarding pass quickly and easily,” said the airline.



• Passengers using the offsite bag-drop and check-in facilities will be offered 2,000 Etihad Guest Miles from June 10 to August 15. The offsite locations are:

- Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal (open 24-hours)

- The Fountains – YAS Mall (open from 10 am to 10 pm)

- Mussafah (open from 10 am to 10 pm) 38 Al Arzaq Street, Mussafah Shabia-11, Behind Al Madina Hypermarket

- Al Ain (open from 10 am till 10 pm) Lulu Hypermarket Kuwaitat, Shakhboot Bin Sultan St, Central District



• Passengers also have the option to check in their luggage from their homes in Abu Dhabi. Luggage must be collected at the destination baggage belt



• During peak times, Economy Class check-in for non-US flights opens four hours before departure and closes one hour before departure. Passengers are advised to arrive early and allow plenty of time. Business and First class check-in closes 45 minutes before departure. Boarding for all Etihad Airways departures closes 20 minutes before departure for guests in all classes



• Passengers travelling to some US destinations will benefit from the US Customs and Border Protection facility at Zayed International Airport. This means they complete all immigration and customs formalities in Abu Dhabi before departing. Passengers must check in two hours before departure and present themselves at the US Customs and Border Protection facility no later than 90 minutes before departure



• On certain flights, boarding can also be completed using a biometric scan, speeding up the process and minimizing queuing at the boarding gate



• With the airline’s Land and Leave service, passengers can opt to have their bags delivered to their homes or hotels in Abu Dhabi