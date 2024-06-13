Abu Dhabi: UAE’s national carrier Etihad Airways announced on Thursday that it anticipates welcoming 5 million passengers to its home base at Zayed International Airport between June and September, making it one of the busiest summers ever.
Shaeb Alnuaimi, Etihad’s Director of Airports Operations, said, “We are looking forward to hosting guests as they journey on their summer holidays, including those going on our newly launched routes to Malaga, Antalya, Santorini, Nice, Jaipur, Al Qassim, Mykonos and Bali.”
This summer marks Zayed International Airport’s (formerly known as Abu Dhabi International Airport) first summer since its opening in November last year. “And this is our first summer season in our new home at Zayed International Airport, which has added a new dimension of seamless travel and world-class customer experience,” said Alnuaimi.
“To ensure guests enjoy a convenient and safe travel experience during this busy summer, all travellers are encouraged to arrive early and allow plenty of time at the airport,” he added.
The airline has issued an advisory to passengers, requesting they arrive early to avoid last-minute hassles or missed flights. Etihad Airways has also launched several offsite check-in and bag-drop facilities for passengers. They are available at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, The Fountains—YAS Mall, Mussafah, and Al Ain.
• Passengers using the offsite bag-drop and check-in facilities will be offered 2,000 Etihad Guest Miles from June 10 to August 15. The offsite locations are:
- Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal (open 24-hours)
- The Fountains – YAS Mall (open from 10 am to 10 pm)
- Mussafah (open from 10 am to 10 pm) 38 Al Arzaq Street, Mussafah Shabia-11, Behind Al Madina Hypermarket
- Al Ain (open from 10 am till 10 pm) Lulu Hypermarket Kuwaitat, Shakhboot Bin Sultan St, Central District
• Passengers also have the option to check in their luggage from their homes in Abu Dhabi. Luggage must be collected at the destination baggage belt
• During peak times, Economy Class check-in for non-US flights opens four hours before departure and closes one hour before departure. Passengers are advised to arrive early and allow plenty of time. Business and First class check-in closes 45 minutes before departure. Boarding for all Etihad Airways departures closes 20 minutes before departure for guests in all classes
• Passengers travelling to some US destinations will benefit from the US Customs and Border Protection facility at Zayed International Airport. This means they complete all immigration and customs formalities in Abu Dhabi before departing. Passengers must check in two hours before departure and present themselves at the US Customs and Border Protection facility no later than 90 minutes before departure
• On certain flights, boarding can also be completed using a biometric scan, speeding up the process and minimizing queuing at the boarding gate
• With the airline’s Land and Leave service, passengers can opt to have their bags delivered to their homes or hotels in Abu Dhabi