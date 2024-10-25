1. Tech-enhanced lighting

Gone are the days of simple string lights. In 2024, smart lighting technology has taken centre stage, allowing you to personalise your lighting based on mood, time of day, or the theme of your gathering.

Colour-changing smart bulbs: Smart bulbs that can change colour through a mobile app or smart home assistant are trending in a big way. These dynamic lights allow you to switch between warm, festive hues like gold, red, and orange to cooler tones of purple, pink, and blue for after-party moods. Some smart lights even have built-in patterns like “twinkle” or “pulse” modes, mimicking the flickering glow of diyas.

Projection mapping for patterns: Projection mapping is a trend that’s slowly making its way into the Diwali décor scene. Using projectors or LED mapping technology, homeowners can cast intricate rangoli designs, festive patterns, or traditional motifs onto floors, walls, and even ceilings. The beauty of this approach is its zero-waste nature, as you can change the design at the click of a button and avoid the hassle of cleaning up rangoli powders.

This tech-enhanced lighting not only adds a futuristic twist but also allows for more immersive and engaging Diwali décor.

2. Sustainable sophistication

Eco-friendly decorations don’t have to be plain or unexciting — in fact, they can be more stylish and sophisticated than their synthetic counterparts.

Plant-based diyas and candles: Ditch the traditional clay diyas that sometimes end up being single-use after the oil residue ruins them. Instead, opt for plant-based, biodegradable diyas that are made from natural materials like palm leaves, bamboo, or coconut shells. These eco-conscious diyas are not only reusable but also beautifully crafted, often featuring intricate designs carved into the shells.

If you prefer candles, soy-based or beeswax candles are making waves as eco-friendly alternatives to paraffin. Not only do they burn longer, but they also release fewer toxins into the environment.

The rise of green spaces: Indoor plants have been a décor staple for years, but this Diwali, we see the rise of “living décor.” Rather than relying on flowers that wilt in a matter of days, many people are choosing to incorporate potted plants into their celebrations. Plants like snake plants, ferns, or succulents arranged in ornamental brass or terracotta pots create a fresh, modern feel while staying rooted in traditional materials.

In addition, living wall installations, which involve arranging small potted plants on vertical frames, are gaining popularity. These installations not only serve as beautiful natural backdrops but also promote better air quality indoors, ensuring a healthier environment during the festive season.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

3. Minimalist meets maximalist

There’s a growing divide in the décor world between minimalists and maximalists, and Diwali 2024 sees both camps flourishing.

Subtle elegance: For minimalists, the less-is-more approach means understated elegance, clean lines, and neutral palettes. Think muted colors like ivory, beige, or blush with small gold or metallic accents to add a touch of luxury. Minimalist décor focuses on functionality and simplicity, with only one or two statement pieces in a room, such as a sleek brass diya stand or a modern, sculptural rangoli outline made of brass wires. These types of installations bring an air of contemporary sophistication to Diwali decorations.

A key part of the minimalist trend is the use of light materials like linen, bamboo, and jute, which feel both modern and organic.

Bold and beautiful: On the other hand, maximalists are embracing rich, bold colors and textures to make an unforgettable Diwali statement. Deep, saturated hues like emerald green, royal blue, and vibrant magenta are being paired with gold accents for a rich, opulent look.

Layers of textures — velvet cushions, silk drapes, and tassel-trimmed rugs — add warmth and depth to spaces.

A big maximalist trend for Diwali 2024 is the use of oversized décor items like large lanterns, monumental floral arrangements, and life-size rangolis made from unconventional materials like glass, metal, or even light installations.

4. DIY innovations

Personalisation continues to be a growing trend, and Diwali 2024 is all about DIY décor projects that showcase your creativity and individual style. The beauty of DIY décor lies in its ability to reflect your unique tastes while allowing for cost-effective customisation.

Hand-painted diyas and lanterns: This year, hand-painted diyas and lanterns are trending. Instead of buying pre-decorated pieces, homeowners are getting crafty by painting plain diyas with geometric patterns, ombre gradients, or personalised messages. Water-based, eco-friendly paints ensure these creations remain sustainable while offering endless possibilities for unique designs.

Lantern-making kits are also popular, allowing families to craft their own bespoke paper lanterns for Diwali. This not only adds a personal touch to your décor but also serves as a fun, family-friendly activity leading up to the festival.

Recycled fabric garlands: Another unique DIY trend involves using old or scrap fabric to create colorful garlands. You can repurpose old saris, dupattas, or any leftover fabric by cutting them into small strips and tying them onto a string to create an eclectic, colorful garland. These garlands can be draped across entryways or around windows, adding a whimsical, eco-conscious touch to your décor.

5. A global twist

As Indian families around the world celebrate Diwali, the festival has begun to embrace a global aesthetic. In 2024, cross-cultural influences are shaping Diwali décor, mixing traditional Indian elements with global design trends.

Scandinavian simplicity with Indian touches: A popular fusion décor trend involves mixing the simplicity of Scandinavian design—characterised by light woods, clean lines, and minimalist décor — with traditional Indian elements like brass diyas, patterned fabrics, and embroidered cushions. The result is a balanced, calming space that is both modern and infused with cultural warmth.

For example, a wooden Scandinavian-style dining table can be adorned with Indian block-printed table runners, handcrafted ceramic plates, and vintage brass candle holders for a globally inspired Diwali feast setting.

Japanese Ikebana with Diwali florals: Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement, is being incorporated into Diwali floral displays. Rather than the usual symmetrical floral arrangements, Ikebana encourages asymmetry and negative space, creating arrangements that are modern and serene.

Combine marigolds or jasmine with minimalist Ikebana-inspired arrangements to create a striking contrast between traditional and contemporary floral décor.

6. Scent-scaping

In 2024, home décor isn’t just about visual appeal — scent is playing an increasingly important role in setting the mood for celebrations. “Scent-scaping” refers to the deliberate use of fragrance to enhance the ambiance of a space, and it’s a growing trend for Diwali.

Scented diyas: Scented diyas are becoming popular this year, offering the soft glow of a traditional diya while releasing fragrances like sandalwood, rose, or jasmine. These diyas add a layer of sensory indulgence to your Diwali décor, transforming your space into an aromatic haven.