Will Etihad list on the stock markets?

The airline also addressed a Bloomberg report discussing potential talks for its stock market listing, saying an IPO is not an immediate focus for Etihad Airways.

The Bloomberg report suggested that Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ), the airline’s owners, are exploring the possibility of taking the airline public. Neves told media airlines are a very capital- intensive business and stand to benefit from listing on the capital markets. He said, “Airlines listing on stock markets is not uncommon. I’m very happy to see speculation in the media about something like that because five years ago the speculation was something different… (we heard things like) Etihad is going to shut down. The speculation is flattering.”

However, Neves said the team’s focus at the moment is to maximize returns for the shareholders. “In the end, IPO is not a destination. We are not here to IPO Etihad. The management is here to make sure we deliver the mandate of the shareholders which is to deliver extraordinary results. Also, the decision to IPO an airline belongs to the shareholders not the management,” he said.

Neves added, “If and when the shareholders the shareholders start (IPO) process, we only know one month before. For that we have to file an intention to float, but there is no filing for intention to float today.”