Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of the Emirate’s five airports, announced Tuesday the recent launch of three new direct routes by Indian airline, IndiGo. These new routes will connect Zayed International Airport (AUH) to Mangaluru (IXE), Tiruchirappalli (TRZ), and Coimbatore (CJB) in India, Abu Dhabi Airports said in a statement.

This expansion further strengthens the connectivity between Abu Dhabi and key destinations across India, bringing the number of IndiGo-operated routes to 13 destinations, Abu Dhabi Airports has said.

India’s biggest airline by market share, IndiGo, has been steadily increasing capacities and adding flights from Abu Dhabi since earlier this year. Starting November, the airline also plans to launch Business Class seats on select domestic routes , which will be followed by international expansion. The airline no longer identifies as a ‘low-cost carrier”, according to airline CEO Pieter Elbers, and simply identifies it self as ‘IndiGo’.

The announcement also coincides with Abu Dhabi Airports reporting a 33.5 per cent increase in passenger numbers for the first six months of the year, indicating the potential for further growth with the new route additions.

Nathalie Jongma, Vice President of Aviation Development said, “This expansion is about much more than just adding flights - it is about creating accessible links for families and friends, opening new pathways for businesses, and building on our successful partnership with Indigo.”