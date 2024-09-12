The Jais 70B model - part of 20 other JAIS models - is programmed on the world’s largest Arabic dataset. The Jais Chat now offers Arabic speakers the choice of three AI model options when interacting with its new and improved chat interface.

“We want our most advanced Arabic bilingual model, JAIS 70B, to be accessible to as many people as possible, wherever and however they use generative AI capabilities; on their mobile, on their laptop, through speech or text, at work and in school,” said Andrew Jackson, acting CEO of Inception, which launched the K2 Diamond Chat in partnership with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).