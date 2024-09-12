Dubai: The AI march continues to meet more demanding user needs, with the G42 group entity Inception integrating Jais 70B, K2-Diamond-Chat and advanced audio services into the latest release of the Jais Chat mobile app.
The K2-Diamond-Chat is a 65-billion parameter model that sets a new benchmark for mathematics and coding. The model enables users to tackle mathematical problems and in the understanding of symbolic expressions such as algebraic simplification and differentiation.
The Jais 70B model - part of 20 other JAIS models - is programmed on the world’s largest Arabic dataset. The Jais Chat now offers Arabic speakers the choice of three AI model options when interacting with its new and improved chat interface.
“We want our most advanced Arabic bilingual model, JAIS 70B, to be accessible to as many people as possible, wherever and however they use generative AI capabilities; on their mobile, on their laptop, through speech or text, at work and in school,” said Andrew Jackson, acting CEO of Inception, which launched the K2 Diamond Chat in partnership with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).
“We will continue to evolve Jais as the leading LLM for Arabic-speaking nations to ensure that our models remain at the forefront of innovation offering quality and performance."