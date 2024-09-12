Dubai: The Indian edtech platform Physics Wallah has been sizeable gains in the UAE, its first overseas market, through its tie up with Knowledge Planet, according to a statement.
PW Gulf’s target user base are Indian students in the Gulf as they transition to higher education in India after completing their 12th grade. The edtech platform operates an in-class learning network across the UAE, with 12 locations dedicated to CBSE, NEET and JEE preparation.
It also launched a premium online program last year, specifically tailored for the Gulf market. As of now, PW Gulf serves over 7,000 students in the GCC region across online, offline, and hybrid platforms.
The company is working with schools on awareness initiatives such as the Gulf Champions League, a scholarship test designed for CBSE students. It is also introducing School Integrated Programs (SIPs), allowing schools to partner with the company and offer competitive coaching to students within their campuses. Future plans include expanding the choices by introducing programs in coding, AI, and upskilling, aiming to cater to students following British, American, and national curricula.
"The future of learning is personalized and seamless combination of online and offline mode for better student learning outcomes,” said Mohammed Saad Salmaan, Chief Business Officer of PW Gulf.