Dubai: Global technology brand HONOR unveiled its latest flagship, the HONOR Magic V3, at the exclusive 'HONOR the Innovation' event. The launch of the HONOR Magic V3 underscores HONOR’s unwavering commitment to innovation and the future of foldable technology, as the company continues to push boundaries and shape the tech landscape. This event followed HONOR’s recent announcement at IFA 2024 in Germany, where, in collaboration with Qualcomm and Microsoft, the company introduced a trio of pioneering mobile AI solutions, spotlighting advancements in AI-driven computing and security.

Among these innovations was AI Agent, an on-device assistant that enhances user efficiency by automating tasks and seamlessly integrating with various apps. HONOR also introduced the world’s first on-device AI Deepfake Detection technology, which uses advanced algorithms to identify manipulated media and protect users from digital deception.

At the heart of the Dubai event was HONOR’s vision to redefine the mobile experience with groundbreaking features and design, making the HONOR Magic V3 a pivotal device in the company’s product lineup. From its innovative AI-integrated features and ultra-thin foldable design to its high-end camera systems, the HONOR Magic V3 exemplifies HONOR’s mission to deliver cutting-edge technology tailored to the needs of modern users.

The exclusive 'HONOR the Innovation' event began with a keynote by Ahmed Al Zarouni, Tech Advisor and CEO of LinkConnects. Image Credit: Supplied

The UAE’s focus on becoming a global hub for innovation aligns with HONOR’s mission to elevate mobile technology standards. Through events like the 'HONOR the Innovation' and devices such as the Magic V3, HONOR aims to contribute to the UAE’s vision of a more connected, tech-driven future.

The event began with a keynote by Ahmed Al Zarouni, Tech Advisor and CEO of LinkConnects, titled “Riding the Innovation Wave: UAE’s Vision for Tomorrow.” His speech highlighted the UAE’s progressive approach to advancing industries through technology and the pivotal role of AI in shaping the nation’s future.

“The UAE has always been at the forefront of embracing technological advancements, driven by our vision to create a future where innovation is the backbone of every industry,” remarked Ahmed Al Zarouni. “Events like 'HONOR the Innovation' play a critical role in nurturing this landscape, bringing together the brightest minds, cutting-edge technology, and groundbreaking ideas. By fostering collaboration between global leaders in tech and local innovators, we continue to strengthen the UAE’s position as a hub for innovation and future-focused industries, paving the way for a smarter, more connected society.”

The event also featured a dynamic panel discussion, “Social Coins of Innovation,” moderated by renowned entrepreneur and interviewer Anas Bukhash. The panel featured thought leaders, including Mona Ataya, Founder of Mumzworld; Sudhu Arumugam, Chief Product Officer of M2; and Rishabh Singh, Vice President of Products at Astra Tech.

Panel discussion: "Social Coins of Innovation". Image Credit: Supplied

Tech expert Ahmad Boraki presented the talk “PHONE-CEPTION: The Tech You Didn’t See Coming,” where he explored how innovations like the HONOR Magic V3 are transforming the smartphone landscape, particularly with the integration of HONOR AI for enhanced connectivity and smart interactions.

The event concluded with an exciting debate, “The Ultimate Tech Tug-of-War: Android vs iOS Smackdown,” moderated by tech personality DaanTalks, which compared the design, connectivity, and user experiences of the two leading ecosystems.

The event drew a diverse audience, including media representatives, influencers, government officials, industry leaders, and tech innovators. Attendees experienced first-hand the future of mobile technology, networked with key figures in the tech industry, and gained insights from influential speakers.