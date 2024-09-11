Dubai: Dubai’s flagship carrier, Emirates, cancelled flights to and from Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Kenya’s main airport, on Wednesday amid protests from airport workers.

“Due to industrial action by airport staff in Nairobi, the following Emirates flights have been cancelled - EK719, EK720, EK721, and EK 722,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline said passengers on connecting flights to Nairobi will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice. “We regret the inconvenience our customers were caused. Emirates is monitoring the situation closely,” the airline said.

AFP reported that several passengers were stranded at Kenya’s main airport after the airport workers union said the strike would continue until the government scrapped a plan to lease the airport to India’s Adani Group for 30 years in exchange for a $1.85 billion investment.

The strikes also come after the Kenyan High Court suspended the deal between the government and India’s Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. The court’s order prohibits any implementation of the deal until further rulings are made.

Dubai carrier Emirates signed an interline agreement with Kenya Airways last year, using Nairobi as the gateway to destinations.