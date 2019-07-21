Emirates A380 returned to Toronto and the flight was cancelled due to a technical fault. Image Credit: Emirates

Dubai: A Dubai-bound Emirates flight from Toronto was cancelled on Saturday due to a technical fault with the aircraft, Emirates Airline confirmed.

The Toronto-Dubai flight scheduled for departure on July 20 was cancelled and a replacement airplane was sent as an alternative to carry passengers the following day.

Scores of passengers were affected by the cancelled EK242 flight, which was due to leave from Pearson International Airport 2.30pm local time.

The website flight-tracker flightradar24 showed that the Airbus A380-800 returned shortly after take-off, and had passed the city of Montreal before it had to fly back.

In an emailed statement to Gulf News, an Emirates spokesperson confirmed there were no injuries.

“Emirates flight EK242 from Toronto to Dubai on July 20 returned to the origin airport shortly after take-off due to a technical fault. The flight landed uneventfully in Toronto and passengers and crew were safely disembarked. The flight is scheduled to depart again for Dubai on July 21 at 4.30pm local time with a replacement aircraft,” said the airline.

The carrier also clarified that the passengers were accommodated and cared for.