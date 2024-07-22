Sharjah: Starting October this year, the airline announced Monday that Sharjah-based low-cost carrier (LCC) Air Arabia will operate non-stop flights between its hub at Sharjah International Airport and Maldives.

The new flights between Sharjah and Velana International Airport in Mali will operate daily, providing travellers with “even more convenient and affordable options” to explore one of the most famous destinations in the Indian Ocean, the carrier said in a statement.

Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, stated, “The launch of our non-stop flights to the Maldives highlights our commitment to offering our customers more travel options and connecting them to some of the world's most breathtaking locations."

Al Ali said, “This addition to our route network from Sharjah reaffirms our commitment to providing seamless connectivity and value-driven air travel to our passengers.”

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

A fortnight ago, the budget carrier announced the launch of its newest route connecting the Emirate and Vienna, the capital of Austria. Flights will commence operations on December 20, in time for the winter holiday traffic. The new service will operate with a frequency of four non-stop weekly flights, the airline said in a statement.

Air Arabia, which operates out of six hubs, including Sharjah International Airport and Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, posted Q1 revenues of Dh6 billion and a net profit exceeding Dh1.54 billion.