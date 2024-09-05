NMDC Group, a leader in engineering, procurement, construction, and marine dredging, today announced the successful closing of the Initial Public Offering (IPO or Offering) of NMDC Energy, which was oversubscribed by 31.3 times excluding the cornerstone tranche. The offering attracted exceptional investor interest, generating total gross demand of AED88 billion.

The offering of 1.15 billion shares in NMDC Energy, representing 23 percent of the total share capital, was made available to eligible investors at AED2.8 per share. The IPO saw outstanding demand across all segments, becoming oversubscribed within hours of its launch on 30th August 2024. At the close of the subscription period, the retail tranche was oversubscribed 600 times, and the professional tranche by 16.7 times. The offering will generate AED3.22 billion for NMDC Group.

Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC, said, "This IPO isn't just a financial milestone"it's a bold statement about who we are and where we're going. The unprecedented interest we received underscores the market's trust in NMDC Group's ability to lead the industries of the future. We are at the forefront of a new era, and this marks the beginning of something extraordinary.

"With this step, we are building a legacy that goes beyond profits; it's about sustainable growth, technological innovation, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the energy sector. The future will see NMDC Energy pioneering solutions that power industries and inspire and uplift communities both regionally and globally. As we enter this next phase, I am more confident than ever that NMDC Energy will continue to set new benchmarks and deliver on our promise to drive meaningful progress for the UAE and the global stage.

"Our success today is rooted in the dedication and vision of our shareholders, Board of Directors, and every member of NMDC Group."

Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, said, "The immense investor interest in our IPO clearly demonstrates that the market understands the value and potential of NMDC Energy. Additionally, this IPO consolidates the UAE's position as a leader in supplying the world's energy needs. As we prepare for a new phase as an ADX-listed company, we will build on this milestone by targeting organic and inorganic growth, expanding our geographical reach, as well as creating synergies that drive transformation and innovation across the business."

NMDC Energy's Constitutive General Assembly meeting is scheduled for Monday, 9th September, 2024, with trading on the ADX to begin on Wednesday, 11th September 2024, subject to the necessary conditions and approvals. The shares will trade under the symbol NMDCENR.

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC acted as lead receiving bank and lead manager for the IPO. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, WIO Bank PJSC, and Al Maryah Community Bank LLC were other receiving banks. International Securities LLC was the placement agent and listing advisor. Hadef & Partners were the legal advisors.

With over 50 years of global experience, NMDC Energy provides integrated solutions in the energy sector, including engineering, procurement, and construction services. The company operates modern manufacturing facilities in Abu Dhabi, covering 1.3 million square metres. As of 30th June 2024, NMDC Energy's backlog was valued at approximately AED54 billion, spanning diverse sectors and regions. The company has a diverse international portfolio with a strong presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, India, and Taiwan. To further expand its capabilities, the company is developing a new 400,000-square-metre manufacturing facility at Ras Al Khair Port in Saudi Arabia.