Jeddah: Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier Saudia has launched a promotional offer of up to 50 per cent on international flights via the airline’s hubs in King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The offer applies to both Business and Guest (Economy) classes, Saudia said in a statement.

Saudia travellers can take advantage of this promotional offer and book their tickets from August 18 to 31 for travel between September 1 and November 30, it said.

The airline said the initiative reflects its “commitment to providing exclusive deals and competitive prices to its passengers throughout the year.”

The airline added that the offer also connects travellers to Saudi Arabia through the ‘Your Ticket, Your Visa’ service, which allows visitors to stay for up to 96 hours, explore its various regions, and even perform Umrah.

On Sunday, Saudia said it continues to top the global list for on-time performance (OTP), achieving this milestone for the second consecutive month, according to a report by the independent aviation tracking site Cirium for July 2024.

The report stated that Saudia has achieved an on-time arrival rate of 88.12 per cent and an on-time departure rate of 88.15 per cent, operating 16,503 flights across its network of over 100 destinations in four continents.

Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said, “At Saudia Group, achieving a high OTP has been a shared objective, as it directly impacts guest satisfaction. We’ve successfully maintained it during this year’s peak seasons, a testament to the collaborative efforts of the entire Saudia Group and relevant stakeholders in the aviation industry.”