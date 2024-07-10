The first of these aircraft will enter into conversion at the beginning of 2026; they will enter into service and join the RSAF in 2027 to carry out air-to-air refuelling and transport missions.

"This new order demonstrates the high level of customer satisfaction with the A330 MRTT", said Jean-Brice Dumont, Head of Air Power at Airbus Defence and Space. "This is the third contract signed by Saudi Arabia for the A330 MRTT, making the RSAF one of the largest MRTT operators in the world".

The contract also includes a logistics support package with spare parts, training services, and service support for the four new aircraft.

All the RSAF A330 MRTT are configured with hose and drogue pods, a boom system, and a refuelling receptacle, which allows the A330 MRTT to be refueled from boom-equipped tankers.

Industrial cooperation

As part of this contract, Airbus signed in January 2024 an Industrial Participation (IP) agreement with GAMI (General Authority for Military Industries) for the development and growth of the industrial ecosystem in the region in support of Vision 2030, a Saudi government programme that aims to diversify the country's economy.

This agreement also includes transferring the technology and know-how of the RSAF A330 MRTT to local companies. SAAMS, the joint venture created between SAMI (Saudi Arabian Military Industries) and Airbus, will be the main vehicle for industrial localisation.