Qatar Executive, the corporate jet subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group, is now the exclusive operator of the ultra-modern G700 for private charters.
Qatar Airways Group CEO, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said: “Today we welcome the industry’s highest performance ultra-long-range business jet, Gulfstream G700 aircraft to the Qatar Executive fleet."
Al Meer added: “We are proud to enhance our existing fleet of 15 Gulfstream G650ER aircraft to include the pinnacle of business aviation excellence and look forward to seeing our guests on board soon to experience this technologically advanced aircraft.”
The aircraft offers a spacious and luxurious cabin, advanced technology, and superior passenger comfort.
The company has received two new Gulfstream G700 aircraft, with plans for an additional eight. Full commercial service is expected to begin in June.