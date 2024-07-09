Dubai: Qatar Airways Holidays, the leisure division of Qatar Airways, unveils its Qatar Stopover packages for travellers across the GCC region. Travellers booking their flights on Qatar Airways can transform one holiday into two by stopping over in Qatar for up to four nights.

These packages will allow GCC travellers to explore the city of Doha, even on short stays.

The new Stopover packages will remove the need for separate reservations and enable travellers in the region to streamline their travel plans through a new booking process incorporating flight and hotel bookings in one comprehensive itinerary.

Discover Qatar and Qatar Airways Holidays’ Senior Vice President, Steve Reynolds, said: “We are delighted to introduce Stopover packages to our valued GCC travellers. As a world-class destination, Qatar’s offerings range from its rich cultural heritage to its modern attractions and through our new Stopover packages, we want to make it as accessible and convenient as possible for our customers to experience the beauty of this stunning country.”

Travellers can now book flights and hotel accommodation through the Qatar Airways Holidays website. Packages start at just $14 per person for up to four nights.

The Stopover packages include 24-hour check-in facilities to maximise time spent in Qatar and flexible add-ons, including airport assistance, transfers, city tours, and desert experiences.