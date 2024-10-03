Doha: National carrier Qatar Airways announced plans to launch a new service at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) starting December 11 on Thursday. Serviced by a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, Qatar Airways will operate three weekly nonstop flights from Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH).

This marks Qatar Airways’ 14th gateway to the Americas and second destination in Canada, joining Montreal, which has served more than 1.6 million passengers across seven daily flights to and from Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) since its launch.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said, “The Toronto route is a strong and enduring commitment to providing Qatar Airways’ Canadian customers with the enhanced connectivity they deserve, as well as access to our world-leading service and Qsuite in-flight product.”

“The addition of a fourteenth gateway to our Americas network is also a testament to our aim in maintaining a key presence across the local market, and cements our reputation as a reliable global connector,” he said.

Qatar Airways flies to more than 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport (DOH).

Earlier this week, the Qatar Airways Group announced its plans to strengthen its partnership with Virgin Australia by acquiring a minority 25 per cent equity stake in Virgin Australia from Bain Capital. While the deal is subject to Australian government approval, strategic investment will drive increased competition in Australian aviation.