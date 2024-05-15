Al Ain: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched direct flight between Al Ain, UAE and Turbat city of Balochistan province of Pakistan.

The weekly flight will provide direct link to Pakistani expats from Balochistan living in the UAE. Earlier, they had to travel through Karachi to reach remote areas of Balochistan.

The flight on ATR aircraft will be operated once a week on every Thursday.

Pakistan Ambassador Faisal Niaz Trimzi formally inaugurated the new route at Al Ain International Airport on Wednesday.

“With the launch of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Al Ain airport to Turbat, Baluchistan, we see tremendous potential for further collaboration,” he said.

PIA also operates two weekly flights on Al Ain-Islamabad route.

“We feel that there is a need to enhance the number of flights by including other destinations, especially Peshawar and other major cities,” emphasised the Ambassador.

Since most Pakistani expats living in Al Ain are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provice (KPK), community demand PIA to resume Al-Ain-Peshwar route.

Al Ain-Peshwar route in high demand

“Al Ain-Peshwar route which had been been in operation since April 1994, was changed to Al Ain-Islamabad sector in November 2023 but it has caused more inconvenience to expats who live in remote areas of KPK as they have to travel long distances by road to reach their destinations,” said Rahim Khan, a long time resident of Al Ain

Ambassador Tirmizi also met with CEO Abu Dhabi Airports Elena Sorlini at Al Ain International Airport on the sideline of the ceremony.

Tourism opportunities

He highlighted that Pakistan’s strategic location between South Asia and the Middle East offers vast opportunities, especially in tourism for Emiratis and other nationals residing in UAE.

“We are committed to expanding flight connectivity from Al Ain airport to other cities in Pakistan and appreciate the CEO’s offer of assistance in this endeavour,” he added.

Pakistan Ambassador Faisal Niaz Trimzi with CEO Abu Dhabi Airports Elena Sorlini at Al Ain International Airport on Wednesday.

Elena Sorlini, CEO Abu Dhabi Airports, thanked the Ambassador and his team for attending the event held to promote flights activities from Al Ain airport and offered her support in increasing the number of flights from Al Ain airport to various cities in Pakistan.