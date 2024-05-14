1 of 8
Rain in Saudi Arabia's Asir Region transforms spring and early summer with a lovely backdrop of blooming Jacaranda trees, especially famous in Abha.
Image Credit: SPA
Tourists flock to see the purple-flowered Jacarandas, particularly those lining Abha's Art Street, which resemble natural paintings when raindrops grace their vibrant blooms.
Asir Region, particularly Abha, boasts over 15,000 Jacaranda trees and sees a growing demand for planting them in public spaces and near homes, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
Jacaranda trees, part of the Bignoniaceae family, comprise some 45 species.
In cold areas, they are deciduous, but in temperate regions, they remain evergreen.
Known for their irregular canopy spread, these trees can grow over 18 meters tall and reach 3 meters in their first year.
Due to their rapid growth rate, they are widely planted in streets and gardens for shade and decoration.
Widely planted for shade and beauty, their cultivation thrives only in temperate areas like the southern region, due to Saudi Arabia's mostly unsuitable climate.
