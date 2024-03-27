Dubai: The privatization and restructuring plan for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country’s flag carrier, has been approved by the newly constituted Board of Directors during a meeting held on March 25, Pakistani media has reported.
The scheme for the airline's privatization and restructuring has been endorsed, as per the official announcement. The Board of Directors will collaborate with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), according to the statement.
According to media sources, various proposals concerning the future of the organization's employees were discussed during the meeting. The consultancy Ernst & Young (EY) was appointed by the government to develop the plan for the airline, and it completed its task during the caretaker setup, said the reports.
Under the EY plan — presented before the board — the voluntary retirement scheme was also discussed, sources told Geo TV, adding that the transaction advisor has also proposed to retire the employees who have 4 years of service left.
In January, Pakistan’s board of Privatization Commission, chaired by Caretaker Federal Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hassan Fawad, has greenlit the transaction structure for the sale of a 51 per cent stake in Pakistan International Airlines. A consortium-led by EY presented the proposal, suggesting the sale of the majority stake along with the division of PIA’s assets and liabilities.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had urged Pakistani authorities to privatize state-owned enterprises to revitalize the struggling economy.
