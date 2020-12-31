Dubai: An estimated 545,000 passengers will use Dubai International Airport (DXB) between in the first seven days of the New Year, according to Dubai Airports. And January 2 and 3 will likely be the busiest days of the week with more than 78,000 departing passengers.
Dubai Airports has implemented a series of precautionary measures to maintain the health and safety of customers and staff. These include hand sanitiser stations around the airport, protective plexiglass at check-in and immigration counters, thermal and temperature screening, social distancing markers and increased levels of cleaning and sanitization.
86millionNumber of passenger that passed through Dubai International in 2019
Stick to measures
Dubai Airports urged passengers to meet necessary travel requirements and follow social distancing measures. Travellers should “say their goodbyes at home to help avoid crowding at the terminal forecourt - entry is limited to ticketed passengers only and well-wishers will not be permitted to enter the terminals.”
Smooth run
The operator said it is “working closely with its service and commercial partners including 50 plus international carriers, some 90 food and beverage and retail concessionaires, and control and health authorities, to ensure the well-being and comfort of the customers.”
Emirates on Wednesday said it expects a "high volume" of travellers to make their way to the carrier's Terminal 3 on January 2 and 3 to depart, as well as a rush of inbound traffic into the city.
Across both days, over 70,000 passengers will be departing and arriving on Emirates flights, the airline said.