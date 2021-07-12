Airbus delivered more than 70 jets in June – one of the most robust monthly totals since the start of the pandemic – taking the company’s handovers for the first six months of the year to 297 aircraft. While, US rival Boeing delivered 118 aircraft in June, according to Planespotter.net.
The coronavirus pandemic crippled air travel in March 2020, triggering a mid-year fall of 42 per cent in deliveries for the two plane makers, with joint handovers plunging to 266 compared to 628 at the midpoint of 2019.