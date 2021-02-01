Dubai: Flydubai Cargo has got regulatory approvals to transport dangerous goods from today (February 1). With the certification from General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), flydubai can now transport dangerous goods in addition to general cargo, courier, live animals, postal mail, perishables, priority and valuable cargo.
A dangerous good is any substance that could pose an unreasonable risk to health, safety, and property when transported in commerce. "This certification will allow us to continue to work closely with our strategic partners to deliver a wider range of products to customers while following the highest safety standards set by the regulators and the aircraft manufacturer," said Mohamed Hassan, Vice-President of Cargo at flydubai.
"The team at flydubai has undergone an intensive training programme to achieve this new milestone and we will continue to enhance our product offering in line with the latest global standards and best practices.”