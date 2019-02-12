Dubai: A flight bound for Saudi Arabia has been forced to turn around and return to Dubai because of a bird strike.
flydubai flight FZ821 took off from Dubai to Gizan on Sunday, February 10, but before it could reach the destination, a bird hit the aircraft.
According to flightradar24’s tracker, the plane departed at 11:15am, and less than 30 minutes into the flight, it had to turn back.
The Dubai-based airline confirmed that a bird hit the plane in mid-air and that the flight was delayed for three hours and 55 minutes as a result.
The passengers affected, however, were transferred to a replacement aircraft.
“Passengers were accommodated on another aircraft and refreshments were provided,” a flydubai spokesperson said.
The airline apologised for the inconvenience.