Abu Dhabi: UAE's national carrier Etihad Airways announced Thursday plans to enhance operations in its European network. Starting October 1, 2025, the airline will offer daily services to Dusseldorf, Germany, and Copenhagen, Denmark, further strengthening connections between the UAE and these European destinations.

The Dusseldorf route will substantially increase from its current schedule to a daily service. "This expansion represents an addition of four weekly flights, providing passengers with greater flexibility and connectivity. Additionally, Dusseldorf will now be served year-round, offering consistent travel options throughout all seasons," the airline said in a statement.

Similarly, the Copenhagen route will be enhanced from its four-times-weekly schedule to daily operations. It said this change adds three more weekly flights to the Danish capital, further strengthening Etihad's presence in Scandinavia.

Arik De, Etihad Airways' Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said, "This move to daily flights for Dusseldorf and Copenhagen marks an exciting chapter in our European expansion."

"It reflects our commitment to providing unparalleled connectivity between Abu Dhabi and key European cities. These enhanced frequencies allow us to offer our guests greater flexibility and improved connection options across our global network," De added.