Dubai: Etihad Airways will launch flights to Medina from November 27, 2021.
“We look forward to reconnecting Abu Dhabi with Medina, a city of enormous historic and religious significance for Muslims around the world - our flights will support the growing demand for religious travel and strengthen the existing air links between the UAE and Saudi Arabia,” said Fatma Al Mehairi, Vice President Sales UAE at Etihad Airways.
Etihad said the service had been timed to “provide religious, leisure and business travellers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia with convenient flight options as well as connect seamlessly to major cities in the Indian Subcontinent and Asia for those travelling to and from Medina through Abu Dhabi”
Saudi Arabia’s two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina are allowing full-capacity attendance for worshippers who are fully vaccinated following an easing of restrictions earlier in October 2021.
Medina will be Etihad’s fourth destination in Saudi Arabia after Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh. The route was established in 2014 but was temporarily suspended in 2020 as a result of travel restrictions following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guests flying to Medina are not required to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated with either two doses of Pfizer, Oxford AstraZeneca or Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson, or have received two doses of Sinopharm or Sinovac plus one dose of Pfizer, Oxford AstraZeneca or Moderna.