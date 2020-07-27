Dubai: Emirates airline will resume flights to Baghdad and Basra next month, apart from Nairobi, taking its passenger network to 67 destinations.
Flights to Nairobi, Kenya, will begin on August 2, while the Iraq-bound flights will start on August 10.
Flights between Nairobi and Dubai and Basra and Dubai will operate three times a week, while those between Baghdad and Dubai will operate four times a week. The flights will be operated using Boeing 777-300ER.
Last week, the Dubai-based carrier announced that it will cover its passengers for COVID-19-related medical expenses and quarantine costs when they travel on Emirates, to and from the UAE and around the world.