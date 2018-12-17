Dubai: Emirates announced on Monday it will introduce a daily A380 service for a temporary period between Glasgow and Dubai starting from April next year.
It will be the first time the popular double decker aircraft will operate on a scheduled basis to Scotland.
The larger capacity A380 will replace Emirates’ current twice daily Boeing 777 service between Glasgow and Dubai from April 16 until 31 May 2019, during which time Dubai Airports plan to close Dubai International’s southern runway for upgrade works.
The repairs require airlines to reduce and adjust their operating schedules. The deployment of the A380 is to minimise the reduction of Emirates’ capacity from Glasgow to Dubai and beyond during this period.
The A380 flight will depart Dubai at 2:50pm and arrive in Glasgow at 7:45pm, while the return flight will leave Glasgow at 9:30pm and land in Dubai at 7:55 am the next day.