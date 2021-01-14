Dubai’s Emirates airline said flights to and from South Africa will temporarily be suspended from January 16 to January 28 due to operational reasons.
Customers holding tickets with final destinations in South Africa from January 16 to January 28 will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin, an airline spokesperson told Gulf News.
"Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused. Affected customers should contact their travel agent or Emirates contact centre for rebooking options," the spokesperson added.