Stock Emirates sky cargo
North America, Europe are the main origin regions for COVID vaccines for Emirates SkyCargo Image Credit: Emirates

Dubai: Dubai’s Emirates SkyCargo has so far flown 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on its flights, it was announced on Sunday.

Since October 2020, the carrier has transported more than 2.8 million kg (2,800 tonnes) of COVID-19 vaccines from 35 origins to over 80 destinations.

“Emirates SkyCargo remains committed to the rapid distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable communities around the world. When we formulated our COVID-19 distribution strategy in 2020, Emirates SkyCargo prioritised the movement of COVID-19 vaccines through our Dubai hub to developing countries. I’m happy to announce that nearly two-thirds of the total vaccines we transported were headed to destinations in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. With our extensive reach across six continents, our wide-body capacity and expertise in cool chain logistics, Emirates SkyCargo will continue to be a reliable partner for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the months to come,” said Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo.

Emirates SkyCargo infographic
Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal/Gulf News

With the increasing roll-out of vaccination and booster campaigns across global markets, Emirates SkyCargo witnessed a steady increase in the demand for transportation of COVID-19 vaccines in the second half of 2021. In October and November 2021 alone, Emirates SkyCargo moved more than 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, almost one third of the total COVID-19 vaccines transported by the carrier since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key highlights of Emirates SkyCargo's COVID-19 vaccine transportation programme

  1. Close to 2.8m kg (2,800 tonnes) of vaccines transported on Emirates flights, equivalent to nearly 600 million doses since October 2020
  2. Vaccines flown from 35 origins to 80 destinations
  3. 7m – maximum number of COVID-19 vaccine doses moved on a single flight
  4. Asia (185m doses), Africa (150m doses) and the Middle East (70m doses) continue to be priority markets
  5. North America, Europe are the main origin regions for COVID vaccines for Emirates SkyCargo
  6. Emirates SkyCargo's GDP certified pharma terminal in Chicago has handled more than 160m doses of COVID-19 vaccines flown from the US to countries around the world.

Emirates SkyCargo offers cargo capacity on more than 2,800 weekly flights connecting more than 140 destinations across six continents.