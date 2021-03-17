Dubai: Emirates airline on Wednesday said its flights from South Africa will remain suspended until March 27, 2021, in line with government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa, into the UAE.
Daily passenger flights to Johannesburg will continue as per schedule, but outbound passenger services on EK 764 will remain suspended.
Customers who have been to or connected through South Africa in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.
“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused - we look forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow,” said the airline. “We continue to work closely with all relevant authorities in this regard, and will endeavour to provide our customers with needed support to adjust their travel plans”