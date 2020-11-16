Dubai: Emirates has been rated the safest airline in the world in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Safe Travel Barometer.
The airline topped with a 'Safe Travel Score' of 4.4 out of 5.0 among 230+ airlines evaluated. The score is based on an independent audit of 26 health and safety parameters evaluating safety protocols, traveller convenience and service excellence announced by airlines, the statement said.
The rating mechanism considers safety measures and hygiene standards across all touchpoints of a traveller's journey. "At every step of the journey, Emirates has spared no effort to prioritise the care, health and safety of its customers, employees and communities, " the statement said. "Enhanced biosafety measures taken by the airline include the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits, protective barriers at check-in desks and immigration counters."
Medical cover
Emirates was first in the industry to offer its customers free COVID-19 insurance cover to help them travel with more confidence. "Emirates' booking policies also offer customers great flexibility and confidence to plan their travel," Safe Travel said.