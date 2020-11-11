Dubai:Emirates SkyCargo has started using an Airbus A380 aircraft on select routes to transport urgently required cargo across its network. The first dedicated Emirates A380 ‘mini-freighter’ successfully transported medical supplies between Seoul and Amsterdam via Dubai.
Emirates has “optimized” the cargo capacity of the Airbus A380 to safely transport around 50 tonnes of cargo per flight in the bellyhold of the aircraft, the airline said in a statement.
This was carried out in response to the surge in demand for air cargo capacity to transport critical goods, including medical supplies for combatting COVID-19 in regions experiencing a second wave of the pandemic.
Emirates SkyCargo said it has planned more dedicated cargo flights with the A380 in November.
Emirates SkyCargo operates dedicated cargo flights on its Boeing 777-F and its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft including 14 modified Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft with seats removed from Economy Class for additional cargo volume.