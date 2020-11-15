Dubai: Emirates airline and FlySafair on Sunday announced an interline agreement, opening up connections for customers to selected routes on FlySafair’s network in South Africa.
Through the arrangement, Emirates and FlySafair will offer single-ticket travel and tagging of baggage for travellers transferring from Emirates’ gateways – Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban - to FlySafair domestic points in South Africa, such as Port Elizabeth, East London and George.
Customers can also connect to FlySafair’s points without backtracking to their initial destination when catching their flight back to Dubai, the companies said in a statement.
“We are pleased to begin our interline partnership with FlySafair. Their network complements our South African presence, providing an array of connections for our customers, which makes this a natural partnership,” said Badr Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President Commercial Operations for Africa.
“The superb service and vast route network that Emirates offers is world-renowned, and we are proud to have partnered with them in providing customers greater connectivity when travelling,” said Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair.