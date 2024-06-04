Dubai's Emirates Airlines, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and Airbus are collaborating to enhance a Competency-Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) program for the Airbus A350 type rating.

The program will train an initial group of 256 pilots at Emirates’ Training college in Dubai starting from July 2024.

It will use the CBTA training methodology to assess and improve pilot performance over two phases, including 20 days of simulator training and evaluation in 15 separate sessions.

Capt. Bader Al Marzooqi, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Flight Training said: "The tailored CBTA programme for the A350 supports the integration of the new aircraft to be inducted into our fleet, with 1,000 pilots set to complete the A350 type rating course."

Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President for Operations, Safety and Security, said: "Combining the expertise of Emirates, Airbus and IATA to design and deliver A350 type rating training is a unique opportunity. Our joint aim is to fully utilize the benefits of CBTA to qualify the pilots on the A350 in the most efficient and effective way possible."

Capt Stéphan Labrucherie, Airbus Head of Flight Training Worldwide, said: "The A350 is a state-of-the-art aircraft, which requires equally advanced training solutions. Our partnership with IATA and Emirates ensures that Emirates’ pilots receive the most comprehensive and effective training, supporting the smooth entry- into- service of the A350 worldwide."