Ras Al Khaimah: Sharjah-based low-cost carrier Air Arabia announced Friday that it is expanding its operations from Ras Al Khaimah with the launch of a new route connecting RAK International Airport with Moscow Domodedovo International Airport.

The carrier said in a statement that the nonstop service will operate three times a week starting December 27, enhancing direct connectivity between the two cities.

“This scheduled frequency will provide travellers with more flexible options, making it easier to plan both business and leisure trips,” the airline said. The new service strengthens ties and offers a more convenient, regular connection to passengers travelling this route.

Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, said, “We are glad to introduce Moscow as a new nonstop destination from Ras Al Khaimah, further demonstrating our commitment to expanding international connectivity directly from the emirate.”

“This new scheduled service to Moscow aligns with Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic vision for tourism growth, while also fostering stronger travel and economic ties between both cities,” he said.

Air Arabia’s current network from Ras Al Khaimah offers passengers direct connections to major cities including Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Calicut.

This latest route addition underlines Air Arabia’s commitment to supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s aviation sector, further enhancing the emirate’s connectivity to key international markets through scheduled operations.

Earlier this month, Air Arabia expanded its European network with non-stop flights to Warsaw, Poland. Beginning on December 20, Air Arabia will offer five weekly non-stop flights on Airbus A321 aircraft, connecting Sharjah International Airport and Warsaw Chopin Airport. This marks Warsaw as the second city in Poland served by Air Arabia, following Krakow.

Last week, the airline's subsidiary Air Arabia Abu Dhabi – a joint venture between Sharjah-based Air Arabia and UAE’s national carrier Etihad Airways – launched a new home check-in service for its passengers in Abu Dhabi. The service offers passengers the convenience of checking in their luggage and collecting boarding passes from the comfort of their homes, saving time and reducing wait times at the airport.