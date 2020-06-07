All Emirates employees from grade 4 and above will face 50% cut on their basic salary

Emirates Airline on Sunday confirmed reports of an extension of salary cuts until September. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Emirates Airline has confirmed reports of an extension of salary cuts until September.

Starting April, Emirates reduced basic salaries for three months by 25 per cent for employees in Grades 4 to 8 and by 50 per cent for staff from grade 9 and above. (Junior employees had been exempted from the cut.)

According to Emirates employees that Gulf News spoke to, the airline has now announced 50 per cent salary cuts for employees in all grades 4 and above until September. However, other benefits such as housing and utility remain untouched.

“We continue to navigate the impact of COVID-19 on our business and are reviewing all possible options to preserve our cash position,” the Emirates e-mail stated.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways also confirmed to Gulf News that it is extending salary cuts for employees until September.

“Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the travel industry, Etihad is continuing to consider all options to protect jobs and preserve cash at this challenging time. Regretfully, Etihad has extended its salary reduction until September 2020, with 25 per cent reduction for junior staff and cabin crew, and 50 per cent for employees at manager level and above. Housing allowance and a number of benefits continue to be paid,” an Etihad Airways spokesperson told Gulf News.