DUBAI: In the past year, Emirates has doubled the number of cities it offers beyond its own network, unlocking travel opportunities to nearly 1,700 additional cities. This has enabled an average of over 61,000 passengers to seamlessly connect on the shared networks of Emirates and its partners every week.

By forging new partnerships and deepening existing ones across the transport ecosystem, the airline is delivering an array of additional travel choices alongside 31 codeshares, 118 interline and 13 rail and helicopter services partners.

Having 162 partners in over 100 countries means an expanded network reach with more and better connections for travellers, seamless single-ticket itineraries, enhanced baggage transfers, frequent flyer benefits, lounge access, and other advantages to ensure a smooth travel experience at every touchpoint.

Image Credit: Emirates

For customers of partner airlines flying on Emirates, popular destinations are even closer through Emirates' network of over 140 destinations.

In the last year, Emirates launched 16 new partnerships, including codeshares with Avianca and Batik Air Malaysia. The airline also finalised and implemented interline arrangements with KAM Air, Sri Lankan Airlines, Condor, Flynas, Viva Aerobus, Sun Express, Maldivian, Siberia Airlines, and Kenya Airways.

From plane to train, Emirates customers are one ticket away from fast connections to European cities through codeshare partnerships with Trenitalia, Spanish Rail Renfe, Austrian Rail OBB and Swedish Rail SJ. The airline was also the first full-service carrier to enter into an interline partnership with BLADE, an urban air-mobility company to provide Emirates customers with helicopter flights between Nice and Monaco on a single ticket.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates Airline said: "In the last year, we've doubled down on our strategy of deepening our global presence and expanding our footprint across six continents by forging new partnerships with like-minded airlines, rail partners and air mobility operators to provide a huge choice of onwards destinations, connectivity options and seamless 'last mile' access for travellers like never before."

Its partnership with flydubai is an exceptional example of how cooperation yields smoother journeys and more customer benefits. Today, customers have access to over 230 destinations across 100 countries, with 275 codeshare flights to choose from on an average day. Emirates customers can book flights to over 90 unique flydubai destinations, and flydubai customers can choose from over 100 Emirates destinations. As a result, over 17.5 million passengers have connected on the joint networks of Emirates and flydubai since the partnership launched in 2017.

For leisure travellers heading to popular destinations like the Maldives, Emirates' unique interline partnership with Maldivian enables customers to access 16 islands beyond Male. Emirates' partnership with Pro Flight Zambia provides access to 13 points served by the southern African airline, including unique regional getaways like Lower Zambezi National Park, a short trip from Lusaka that offers a captivating safari experience.

The airline's partnerships with United, Air Canada and Qantas continue to deliver access for its customers to more than 350 destinations across North, Central and South America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Emirates continues to expand city pairs on a single ticket and boost connectivity and choice across a number of other strategic partnerships in the airline's network including:

The Americas: Emirates customers can access more than 375 cities through United, Air Canada and other partner airlines across Canada, Mexico, Caribbean Islands and Central and South America. Customers connecting on Emirates' network onwards from Dubai can choose from destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Central and South Asia.

Europe: Travellers can access over 380 cities through seven codeshare, 33 interline, and 12 rail and air mobility partners, including Condor, ITA Airways, Air Malta, Air Baltic, Aegean Airlines, TAP Portugal, and Siberia Airlines. These partners are in addition to Emirates' rail partners across Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Austria, and Sweden, which provide on-ground transfers and the flexibility to explore multiple cities on a single ticket.

Asia: Emirates' Asian network is further bolstered through the airline's 12 codeshare partners and 42 interline partners, which reach over 500 popular cities across the Far East, West Asia, Indian Ocean, and Middle East.

Australia: Emirates' partnership with Qantas provides access to over 85 Australian cities, while Qantas customers can fly Emirates to Dubai and access over 45 cities in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa beyond Qantas's existing international network.