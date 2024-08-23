Dubai: Dubai’s flagship airline, Emirates, announced Friday that it is ready to receive over 900 unaccompanied minors returning to Dubai next week after the summer holidays. The children who are flying alone using the airline’s unaccompanied minors and young passenger services are aged 11 years or younger.

Emirates said in a statement that over the past five years, more than 120,000 children have used the airline’s service for unaccompanied minors.

Emirates said the families who currently use the service the most are British, then Indian, followed by American, Filipino, and French.

Emirates said children aged 12 – 15 are permitted to fly alone without using the service at parents' and guardians’ discretion.

How to access the service?

When parents and guardians bring their young flyers to Dubai International Airport (DXB), they can go straight to the unaccompanied minors lounge near the check‑in area.

It said the person dropping off the child must provide proof of identification to the airline, and the guardian must sign a permission form.

Following this, children will be swiftly checked in, and they can enjoy video games, free Wi‑Fi, and comfortable sofas. Emirates also provides support and supervision from a trained Emirates specialist for the entire journey.

For older children aged 12-15, an optional Unaccompanied Minors Service is available for an extra fee of $50 per leg.

What can flyers expect?

After check-in, the airline specialist stays with the child throughout the airport, taking care of them and carrying their passports for safety.

The specialist will help them through security and immigration, facilitating priority boarding so the child can settle on their flight. Following this, flyers will be introduced to the cabin crew at the aircraft door for the next stage.

Emirates said that while in the air, cabin crew are on hand to ensure the young flyer has a comfortable journey. Parents and guardians can also request special dietary requirements in advance and advise whether the child would like to sit by the window or the aisle or sit with siblings together. Emirates cabin crew regularly check on the child to ensure they are also enjoying their trip.