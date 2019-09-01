Hurricane Dorian is seen from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration NOAA's GOES-East Satellite, over the Atlantic Ocean Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Emirates Airline said it has cancelled flights to and from Orlando, Florida on Monday due to Hurricane Dorian, which is currently heading northwest in the Atlantic Ocean.

Dorian, which is now a Category 4 hurricane, has led to the closure of Orlando International Airport, and is keeping certain areas along Florida’s coast under tropical storm watch.

Emirates said in a statement that it is monitoring the situation closely, and that it aims “to give customers as much notice as possible if there are any further changes to operations.”

Residents stand in line at a grocery store as they prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Dorian, in Bridgetown, Barbados, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 Image Credit: AP

It urged customers with tickets to or from Orlando to contact their local Emirates office and to check the status of their flights online.

“Affected passengers are being rebooked on alternate flights. We apologise for any inconvenience, the safety of our crew and passengers is of the utmost importance,” the airline said.

The hurricane is threatening to hit other nearby states including South Carolina and Georgia, with public spaces there offering admission to hurricane evacuees.

The governor of North Carolina also ordered emergency measures to be taken ahead of Hurricane Dorian and urged residents in the state to be prepared.