Storm sweeps across the Caribbean towards US east coast

Empty shelves are seen near cleaning supplies for sale at a supermarket ahead of Hurricane Dorian in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Miami: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Wednesday for counties in the path of destruction as Hurricane Dorian swept across the Caribbean towards the US east coast.

“Today, I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure Florida is fully prepared for Hurricane Dorian,” DeSantis said in a statement.

Read more Dorian upgraded to hurricane as it barrels toward Puerto Rico

“It’s important for Floridians on the east coast to monitor this storm closely. Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster.”