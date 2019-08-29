Miami: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Wednesday for counties in the path of destruction as Hurricane Dorian swept across the Caribbean towards the US east coast.
“Today, I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure Florida is fully prepared for Hurricane Dorian,” DeSantis said in a statement.
“It’s important for Floridians on the east coast to monitor this storm closely. Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster.”
The storm was expected to make landfall in populous eastern Puerto Rico later Wednesday before hitting Florida or Georgia by the end of the weekend.