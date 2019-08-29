190829 Dorian
Empty shelves are seen near cleaning supplies for sale at a supermarket ahead of Hurricane Dorian in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Miami: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Wednesday for counties in the path of destruction as Hurricane Dorian swept across the Caribbean towards the US east coast.

“Today, I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure Florida is fully prepared for Hurricane Dorian,” DeSantis said in a statement.

“It’s important for Floridians on the east coast to monitor this storm closely. Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster.”

The storm was expected to make landfall in populous eastern Puerto Rico later Wednesday before hitting Florida or Georgia by the end of the weekend.