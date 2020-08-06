Dubai: Emirates airline has found another route for its A380 fleet, adding Toronto from August 16 to its network of destinations that will be served by the aircraft. The Dubai carrier is already using the A380 on the Amsterdam, Cairo, Paris, and London trips.
The Toronto addition comes after Emirates announced it would deploy the A380 to Guangzhou from August 8.
“The Emirates A380 experience remains a favorite amongst travelers for its spacious and comfortable cabins, and the airline will continue to gradually expand its deployment in line with market demand and operational approvals,” the airline said in a statement.
Emirates has 115 A380s in its fleet, which were used to fly to 50 destinations before the pandemic severely disrupted travel. The airline is gradually expanding its passenger services to 70 cities in August, returning to over 50 per cent of its pre-pandemic destination network.
Emirates had previously said that the A380, the largest passenger plane ever built, was “highly sought-after” by travelers for its spacious cabins.