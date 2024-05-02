Dubai: Adverse weather conditions across the UAE are impacting flights to and from Dubai, resulting in delays, diversions, and cancellations on May 2. Flights operated by UAE carriers Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, and Air Arabia were impacted by the adverse weather conditions, resulting in delays, cancellations, and diversions.

Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates has cancelled flights to several destinations including Istanbul, Nairobi, Cairo, Amman, Singapore and Johannesburg.

“Due to bad weather in Dubai on 2 May, flight movements at Dubai Airport have been reduced. Customers arriving or departing from Dubai airport on 2 May can expect some delays as flights are rescheduled,” an Emirates spokesperson said.

The following Emirates flights stand cancelled on May 2

EK 123/124 – between Dubai and Istanbul

EK 763/764 – between Dubai and Johannesburg

EK 719/720 – between Dubai and Nairobi

Ek 921/922 – between Dubai and Cairo

EK 903/904 – between Dubai and Amman

EK 352/353 – between Dubai and Singapore (EK353 departing 3 May, 0050hrs)

Emirates apologized for any inconvenience and said affected passengers will be rebooked at a later late. "To rebook, contact your travel agent or nearest Emirates Office. All rebooking fees will be waived," said the spokesperson.

On Wednesday, Emirates issued a travel advisory urging passengers flying on Thursday to arrive early at the airport due to anticipated road delays.

flydubai

Emirates' sister concern flydubai was also forced to delay and cancel several departures from its home base in Dubai International. Arrivals were also impacted. Inbound flydubai flights from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iran, Pakistan, Bahrain, and Israel were delayed, according to status updates on DXB's website. Depratures to India, Damascus, and Iran were also delayed.

“The adverse weather conditions in Dubai on May 2 have caused some delays to our operations. Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journey to Dubai International (DXB) whether they are travelling by car or public transport,” said a flydubai spokesperson.

Etihad Airways

UAE's flag carrier Etihad Airways' travel advisory advised passengers to arrive early at Zayed International Airport. "If you're traveling to Zayed International Airport, please allow extra time in case of delays and plan your journey accordingly," an airline spokesperson said.

Passengers using the Etihad bus service between Zayed International Airport and Dubai are encouraged to check in early for their transfer to allow additional time to reach the airport.

Air Arabia

Sharjah-based carrier Air Arabia has also advised passengers to plan extra time for travel to its hubs in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. The airline shared on social media platform X, "Update your contact info in your booking to receive the latest flight updates."