Dubai-based carrier flydubai will operate flights to select destinations from the Dubai World Central (DWC) airport for a 45-day period from May 9 to June 22, 2022, while the northern runway at Dubai International (DXB) undergoes refurbishment.
Flights to all other flydubai destinations will continue to operate from Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at DXB.
Passengers travelling from DWC will enjoy complimentary parking at the airport. In addition, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will provide a complimentary bus service between all terminals at DXB and DWC every 30 minutes.
Flights to the following destinations will operate out of DWC during the 45-day period:
Addis Ababa, Ahmedabad, AlUla, Bahrain, Chattogram, Chennai, Delhi, Dammam, Dhaka, Doha, Faisalabad, Gassim, Ha’il, Hyderabad, Istanbul (SAW), Jeddah, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Kuwait, Lucknow, Madinah, Multan, Mumbai, Muscat, Najaf, Quetta, Riyadh, Salalah, Sialkot, Tabuk, Taif and Yanbu.
Flights to the following destinations will operate out of both DXB and DWC during the 45-day period:
Alexandria, Entebbe, Kathmandu, Khartoum and Mashhad.
Indian budget carrier Air India Express has also advised passengers to carefully check the schedule of flights to/from Dubai.
“Temporary changes in operations have been announced in May & June 2022 since some flights are being redirected from Dubai Airport to Al Maktoum Dubai (DWC) Airport and Sharjah Airport due to Northern Runway Closure at Dubai,” the airline said.
Flights to and from Mangaluru, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Amritsar, Jaipur and Lucknow will operate out of DWC.
Select Kozhikode flights will also operate out of Sharjah, the airline said.