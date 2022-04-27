Dubai: The Dubai World Central (DWC) airport will handle more than 1,000 flights per week during the runway maintenance period at Dubai International (DXB), it was announced on Wednesday.

Many of these flights will be operated by flydubai, Spice Jet, Indigo and Gulf Air, it said.

DXB’s northern runway will close for a 45-day period to undergo a comprehensive upgrade designed to boost safety, service and capacity levels – from May 9 until June 22.

Dubai Airports has set up transport links between DXB and DWC for this period. These will provide flexible options for those travelling during the 45-day closure, including an inter-airport complimentary 24/7 coach service for transfers between the two airports, free on-site parking facilities for passengers at DWC and special fares for RTA taxis flagged for journeys from DWC.

“The planning of this important infrastructure project was carefully done to minimise disruption to our passengers and ensure our partners across the Dubai aviation community are working seamlessly to maintain the highest safety and guest experience standards at both Dubai International and Dubai World Central airports,” Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said.

“During this timeframe, DWC will be fully operational with all essential services and amenities our passengers expect.”

To accommodate the additional passenger traffic, DWC will re-open its guest experience and service touchpoints. The airport’s facilities, including restaurants, cafes and retail outlets will be fully operational, and check-in desks, customs and immigration will also be ready to welcome guests returning to the airport.

The northern runway rehabilitation project will involve the placement of approximately 160,000 tonnes of asphalt and 30,000 cu.m. of concrete to strengthen and resurface the runway and the adjacent taxiways. Some 264km of secondary cables will be replaced and over 4,400 runway lights have been upgraded to modern, economic and environmentally friendly technology as part of the project. DXB’s northern runway previously underwent a similar rehabilitation programme in 2014, and the southern runway was refurbished in 2019.