Dubai: Emirates airline expects a high number of passenger departures from Dubai during the upcoming Eid break from April 30 to May 8, it said on Monday.
“We expect an increased waiting time at check in due to COVID 19 travel requirement checks and safety procedures. We encourage you to check in early and ensure you have all the relevant documents ready for check in,” said the airline on its website.
Customers starting their journey in Dubai are requested to arrive early at the airport. Check in counters will be open 24 hours before the flight from Dubai, and passengers can check in for their flights and drop off their luggage 24 hours before flight departure.
For customers travelling to the US, check in counters will open 12 hours before the flight. Passengers can physically check in and drop their bags off early. Those travelling from the northern Emirates can check in at Ajman Central Bus Terminal from 24 hours up to four hours before the flight.
“Please check the travel requirements for your destination. The travel requirements change frequently, so check back before your travel,” said Emirates.